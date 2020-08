MotoGP : Zarco chez Ducati en 2021, mais dans quelle équipe?

View this post on Instagram

#styriangp P3 for qualifying today! I have been happy to be on track today. The pain is less than what I expected so at least I can do some fast lap. Let see tomorrow what I can do starting from Pit-lane. Thanks a lot for all the support I got this week. #seeyoutomorrow – #thanks – #happy @motogp – @ducati – @realeavintia – @hublot